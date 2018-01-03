PRC to revisit PNM rate hike request
January 03, 2018 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- State regulators have agreed to revisit a proposed rate hike by PNM after some company demands were rejected.
The Public Regulation Commission approved a 9 percent rate hike implemented in two phases over two years. But the utility also wants approval to recover millions of dollars invested in the San Juan Generating Station and the four corners power plant.
The PRC is set to hear arguments on a revised plan next Wednesday.
