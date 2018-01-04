Powerball jackpot jumps to $550M, Mega Millions $445M
Marian Camacho
January 05, 2018 07:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – So you’re saying there’s a chance? Even skeptical players will be heading to local stores purchasing tickets for two huge lottery jackpots this week.
No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery drawing spiking that jackpot to $550 million, making it at least the eighth biggest lottery drawing in history.
The Mega Millions jackpot is right there, growing to $445 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday night with the Powerball drawing set for Saturday.
Until there’s a winner, here’s a look at the largest jackpot winnings in history:
10. $448.4M - August 7, 2013
- Three winning tickets sold, Minnesota and New Jersey (2)
9. $487M – July 30, 2016
- Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire
8. $536M – July 8, 2016
- Winning ticket sold in Indiana
7. $564.1M – February 11, 2015
- Three winning tickets sold in North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas
6. $587.5M – November 28, 2012
- Two winning tickets sold in Arizona and Missouri
5. $590.5M – May 18, 2013
- Winning ticket sold in Florida
4. $648M – December 17, 2013
- Two winning tickets sold in California and Georgia
3. $656M – March 30, 2012
- Three winning tickets sold in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland
2. $758.7M – August 23, 2017
- Winning ticket sold in Massachusetts
1. $1.586B – January 13, 2016
- Three winning tickets sold in California, Tennessee and Florida
