Super Bowl ads have something for everyone this year
January 31, 2018 10:30 PM
(NBC News) -- Super Bowl commercials are the high stakes game within the game. For millions of fans, they're one of the most anticipated and entertaining parts of Super Sunday
This year's ad game has something for everyone. Some are funny, others more serious.
Pepsi is betting on nostalgia, recreating a classic featuring Cindy Crawford, along with some surprising guest stars.
The going price for a 30-second ad during the big game is $5 million. Skittles won't pay that, but the candy maker is still trying to cash in on the buzz by showing their super bowl ad to just one person Sunday.
"This teenager out in California, they are only going to show it to him, and then show his reaction on their Facebook page," said Adweek's James Cooper. "It's a very interesting hack."
