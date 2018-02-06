Tax season brings upswing in IRS scam calls
Marian Camacho
February 06, 2018 11:51 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s tax season and the Attorney General’s Office wants to warn New Mexicans to beware of people looking to take advantage of you.
Attorney General Hector Balderas says consumer advocates are already seeing an increase in the number of complaints of fake IRS agents threatening consumers with jail time for phony tax debts.
“The IRS does not call you and does not email you about tax debts,” Balderas said. “The IRS gives formal written notice through postal mail to persons it identifies as having tax consequences. Anyone who calls or emails you pretending to represent the IRS is likely a crook and a thief. This is so even if they offer you their 'IRS badge number', even if their caller I.D. has an ‘IRS’ in the identification block, and even if they send emails that look like real IRS correspondence.”
The Attorney General’s Office says scammers may call you and threaten you for ‘non-payment.’ They then demand you pay over the phone with a debit or credit card, wire them money or purchase a prepaid debit card in order to avoid arrest or deportation.
If you are concerned the IRS thinks you owe money on your taxes, Balderas urges you to call the IRS yourself at 1-800-829-1040. The office provided this list of contacts for consumers wanting to take action to help stop these scam calls or emails:
- Call and report the scam to the Treasury Inspector General for Taxpayer Administration (TIGTA): An online reporting form for use when there has been no financial loss is available at: https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml. TIGTA hotline: 800-366-4484. TIGTA after-hours hotline: 800-589-3718. Get more information from TIGTA YouTube videos on IRS Imposter Scams (7 videos) at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dSU0BElmzA_o7atb929AA.
- Forward phony IRS emails to phishing@irs.gov (and make sure you don’t open any attachments or click on any links in those emails);
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint and Include “IRS Telephone Scam" the subject line of your complaint.
- Report the calls or emails at IRS “Report Phishing and Online Scams” page at https://www.irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing
