Tax season brings upswing in IRS scam calls

Attorney General Hector Balderas says consumer advocates are already seeing an increase in the number of complaints of fake IRS agents threatening consumers with jail time for phony tax debts.

“The IRS does not call you and does not email you about tax debts,” Balderas said. “The IRS gives formal written notice through postal mail to persons it identifies as having tax consequences. Anyone who calls or emails you pretending to represent the IRS is likely a crook and a thief. This is so even if they offer you their 'IRS badge number', even if their caller I.D. has an ‘IRS’ in the identification block, and even if they send emails that look like real IRS correspondence.”