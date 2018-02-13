Thousands to hit the streets in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday | KOB 4
Thousands to hit the streets in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday

February 13, 2018 06:16 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. - (NBC News) Mardi Gras celebrations have officially begun in the big easy.

Known for it's parties and parades, New Orleans famed Bourbon Street will be packed with people from across the world. 

Millions crowd the streets each year decked out in beads and colorful costumes with a front row seat to one of the nation's wildest parties of the year. 

"The music is great,the atmosphere is amazing. Everyone is in a great mood" said Mardi Gras Revelers, Claire Zamora and Adriana Guerrero. 

The festivities are estimated to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. 

Making it a win-win for both business and pleasure.


