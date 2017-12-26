WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Advertisement

Tips for protecting new gifts from holiday thieves

Erica Zucco
December 26, 2017 07:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Loved ones spent time and money shopping to make your holiday special, so take an extra minute to protect those gifts from crime.

Advertisement

First, start by finding the model number and SKU number on gifts and record the information so you have it on hand. Police say if items do get stolen, you can report the numbers, and if your item is recovered, you can get it back.

Always remember to register gift cards. Some shops even allow you to load the balance to your phone. If your card isn’t working correctly, call the customer service number on the back of the card.

Next, when you break down boxes from gifts, don’t just toss the boxes outside. Make sure you put them in the dumpster so people don’t know what you just received.

Finally, be careful about posting on social media. If heading off on a trip or gifted a pricey item, you don’t want to tip off potential thieves.

Credits

Erica Zucco


Created: December 26, 2017 07:47 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Man arrested for 15th DWI
Levi Manuelito
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network
New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network