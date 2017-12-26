Tips for protecting new gifts from holiday thieves
Erica Zucco
December 26, 2017 07:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Loved ones spent time and money shopping to make your holiday special, so take an extra minute to protect those gifts from crime.
First, start by finding the model number and SKU number on gifts and record the information so you have it on hand. Police say if items do get stolen, you can report the numbers, and if your item is recovered, you can get it back.
Always remember to register gift cards. Some shops even allow you to load the balance to your phone. If your card isn’t working correctly, call the customer service number on the back of the card.
Next, when you break down boxes from gifts, don’t just toss the boxes outside. Make sure you put them in the dumpster so people don’t know what you just received.
Finally, be careful about posting on social media. If heading off on a trip or gifted a pricey item, you don’t want to tip off potential thieves.
Credits
Created: December 26, 2017 07:47 AM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved