Verizon to close call center, transition to home-based operation

J.R. Oppenheim
February 21, 2018 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Verizon Wireless call center in Albuquerque will shut down as the telecommunications provider plans to move to a home-based agent operation, according to a company spokesperson.

Verizon spokeswoman Jenny Weaver said Verizon will complete its transition in 2019.

Verizon does not intend to lay off its employees. Those who wish to work in a brick-and-mortar center as opposed to working from home will be offered a transfer, Weaver said.

Albuquerque's call center is located at 7000 Central Avenue. According to Albuquerque Business First, about 1,000 employees work at that facility.


J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 21, 2018 07:29 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 07:23 PM

