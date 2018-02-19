Watch out for this tax scam

Erb said they either pose as IRS or as a debt collector associated with the IRS. They will tell you that there is a refund that you are not entitled to that is in your account or in your mailbox and they give you instructions to return it but it gets returned to the thieves instead of the IRS.

According to Erb, the IRS just detected the scam around February 1st, after a few hundred complaints from taxpayers.

It is important to remember that the IRS will never contact you by phone.

