YouTube's new monetization rules impact smaller channels

In other words, content creators are out of luck unless their channel has a loyal following.

"It was about two years ago. I found guys on YouTube that I watched and I was like I can do that you know," said KOB editor Jansen Newcum, who posts videoes on his own YouTube channel.

Five days a week, Newcum edit for KOB. Once he's off the clock, he’s filming and editing videos for his channel Oldman Skateboards. He's filming and editing videos for his channel Oldman Skateboards.

"For a few months, they let me like monetize and put commercials before the videos," he said. "But after a few months, they took it away."

The first year, he had 37 subscribers, but then it grew to 125. But even if the channel kept growing at that rate, YouTube's new rules mean it would take years before cash can be earned.

"I guess what people might not understand is how hard it is to get subscribers," Newcum said. "A thousand is quite a lot of people, like random people across the world to try and not only watch the videos, but again hit that subscribe button and follow you and watch those videos every day."

Newcum is even farther from his dream -- getting paid to do what he loves. It's a feeling he said thousands of others are also experiencing.

"It's possible a lot of people might stop doing it or put a lot less effort into it," he said.

YouTube responded with a statement saying 99 percent of those affected by these changes were making less than $100 per year, and that the new policy would help them catch bad actors and inappropriate videos from monetizing.

Channels that don't meet the requirements will stop making money on Feb. 20.