How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics

Kurt Christopher
February 07, 2018 03:25 PM

Due to Winter Olympics coverage, NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of our Lives" will be pre-empted on KOB 4 during February 12-23, 2018.

However, this doesn't mean you have to miss any of the "Days" drama or storylines.  Here's how you can watch during the Olympics:

  1. Go to NBC.com or use the NBC app to watch full episodes anytime here.
     
  2. Record "Days of our Lives" episodes on THIS TV (Broadcast TV Channel 4-2 / Comcast Channel 384 / Cable One Channel 466) at the following times:
  • Tuesday, February 13 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, February 14 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, February 15 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Friday, February 16 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 a.m.
  • Tuesday, February 20 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, February 21 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, February 22 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Friday, February 23 at 3:00 a.m.
  • Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 a.m.


"Days of our Lives" will return to its normal weekday broadcast time of 1:00 p.m. starting February 26.


Created: February 07, 2018 03:14 PM

