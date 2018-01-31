Doctors warn of adenovirus in U.S.

Here's the problem: there are 52 known strains of the virus and there is not a vaccine available to the general public. The only way to know if you have it is getting tested.

"We test for this virus with our respiratory viral tests that we do this time of year when so many patients are sick," Knott said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outbreaks of adenovirus are more common in late winter and can continue through early summer. Knott said a few positive cases have recently been reported locally.

"There were only four positive for adenovirus out of a thousand, so there is very little of this disease," he said.

Since there are so few cases, Knott said people in New Mexico need to be more concerned about the flu, which is still going strong. He said flu season may last well into the spring.

"By far and away, your best bet is for everyone in the family to get a flu vaccine," he said.

Otherwise, it may be a good practice to see your health care provider if you should start showing any flu-like symptoms