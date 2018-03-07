Allergy season arrives | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Allergy season arrives

NBC News
March 07, 2018 09:21 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WXXV) - Spring is in the air and before long, beautiful flowers, green grass and budding trees will surround us, and with those comes a new allergy season.

Advertisement

Dr. Michael Seichshaydre's office in Gulfport, Mississippi has been busy the past week with the onset of the first round of allergy season, marked by tree pollen.

Over the counter medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses can help ease symptoms of runny nose, repetitive sneezing, swollen eyes and headaches, but for those with serious allergies, there are allergy tests and shots.

"They actually undergo testing both for the common things you inhale, but also for foods. Those patients, once they get on shots, and they've been on them a while, they love the improvement, and they can feel the difference day in and day out," Dr. Seichsnaydre says.

Doctors also say there are things you can do to cut back on your contact with these irritants, such as cleaning and using special pillow cases to decrease your exposure.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2D5cxK3


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Updated: March 07, 2018 09:21 AM
Created: March 07, 2018 09:19 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones

Advertisement




Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in Gallup
Vehicle Elijah King was driving
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
 