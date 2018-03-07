Allergy season arrives

Dr. Michael Seichshaydre's office in Gulfport, Mississippi has been busy the past week with the onset of the first round of allergy season, marked by tree pollen.

Over the counter medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses can help ease symptoms of runny nose, repetitive sneezing, swollen eyes and headaches, but for those with serious allergies, there are allergy tests and shots.