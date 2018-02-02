Catch the Super Bowl, not the flu | KOB 4
Catch the Super Bowl, not the flu

Colton Shone
February 02, 2018 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the Super Bowl right around the corner, families are already planning on sharing a lot of food and high fives in front of the TV set.

But with flu season ravaging much of the country, those families would do well to take extra precautions to stay healthy as they celebrate with loved ones. That means pull back the reins on the double-dipping and keep snacks refrigerated for as long as possible.

Colton Shone


Updated: February 02, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 03:12 PM

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
