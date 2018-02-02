Catch the Super Bowl, not the flu
Colton Shone
February 02, 2018 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the Super Bowl right around the corner, families are already planning on sharing a lot of food and high fives in front of the TV set.
But with flu season ravaging much of the country, those families would do well to take extra precautions to stay healthy as they celebrate with loved ones. That means pull back the reins on the double-dipping and keep snacks refrigerated for as long as possible.
Watch the above video for more from Colton Shone.
Credits
Updated: February 02, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 03:12 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved