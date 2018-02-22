Explora hosts Science of Beer event
Marian Camacho
February 22, 2018 07:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In studio this morning at KOB, Dr. Randall Gann and Andres Guerrero from Explora show us the science of beer.
The two men are helping to host the very popular Science of Beer event at Explora Friday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will learn the diference between ales and lagers, or maybe why some beers smell like banana.
Brewmasters from Marble Brewery will be on hand offering tastings and two local food trucks will help to handle the food side of things.
Last year's Science of Beer event was sold out and there are only 15 more tickets available for this year's event.
You can purchase tickets here and get more information on the event here.
