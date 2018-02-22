Explora hosts Science of Beer event | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Explora hosts Science of Beer event

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2018 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In studio this morning at KOB, Dr. Randall Gann and Andres Guerrero from Explora show us the science of beer.

Advertisement

The two men are helping to host the very popular Science of Beer event at Explora Friday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will learn the diference between ales and lagers, or maybe why some beers smell like banana.

Brewmasters from Marble Brewery will be on hand offering tastings and two local food trucks will help to handle the food side of things. 

Last year's Science of Beer event was sold out and there are only 15 more tickets available for this year's event.

You can purchase tickets here and get more information on the event here.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 22, 2018 07:01 AM
Created: February 22, 2018 07:00 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Verizon to close call center, transition to home-based operation
Verizon to close call center, transition to home-based operation
Two wanted in armed home burglary
Miguel Romero, left, and Stephanie Valles, right
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Guns found at ABQ High; La Cueva students press for changes
Guns found at ABQ High; La Cueva students press for changes

Advertisement




Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat
Belen Police arrest suspect in connection with school threat
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Investigation into ART underway, city says
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern New Mexico
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
Explora hosts Science of Beer event
Explora hosts Science of Beer event
 