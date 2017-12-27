WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

Fewer New Mexicans sign up for health insurance in 2018

Fewer New Mexicans sign up for health insurance in 2018

Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017 06:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Fewer New Mexicans have signed up for health insurance through the state’s subsidized marketplace. That’s according to the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

Advertisement

The office confirmed Tuesday that 50,539 people signed up for insurance, a decrease from the 54,653 that signed up last year.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Widler told The Associated Press that the dip in enrollment is likely due to this year’s shorter enrollment period and the fed’s decision to repeal subsidies to insurers and the elimination of IRS fines for being uninsured.

She also said New Mexico already offers a stable health insurance marketplace, with four companies that offer statewide coverage and subsidized plans for low-income residents.

Overall, nearly 9 million people signed up for so-called “Obamacare” in 39 states.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: December 27, 2017 06:02 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Police begin to release details of victim found decapitated on the East Side
Police begin to release details of victim found decapitated on the East Side
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Family delivers Christmas cheer to hospital after teen hurt in ATV accident
Family delivers Christmas cheer to hospital after teen hurt in ATV accident
Family spends Christmas Day searching for stolen car
Family spends Christmas Day searching for stolen car
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Fewer New Mexicans sign up for health insurance in 2018
Fewer New Mexicans sign up for health insurance in 2018
Family delivers Christmas cheer to hospital after teen hurt in ATV accident
Family delivers Christmas cheer to hospital after teen hurt in ATV accident
Police begin to release details of victim found decapitated on the East Side
Police begin to release details of victim found decapitated on the East Side
Family spends Christmas Day searching for stolen car
Family spends Christmas Day searching for stolen car
White Sands Missile Range records nearly 5,500 missions in 2017
White Sands Missile Range records nearly 5,500 missions in 2017