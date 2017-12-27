Fewer New Mexicans sign up for health insurance in 2018
Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017 06:02 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Fewer New Mexicans have signed up for health insurance through the state’s subsidized marketplace. That’s according to the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.
The office confirmed Tuesday that 50,539 people signed up for insurance, a decrease from the 54,653 that signed up last year.
Agency spokeswoman Heather Widler told The Associated Press that the dip in enrollment is likely due to this year’s shorter enrollment period and the fed’s decision to repeal subsidies to insurers and the elimination of IRS fines for being uninsured.
She also said New Mexico already offers a stable health insurance marketplace, with four companies that offer statewide coverage and subsidized plans for low-income residents.
Overall, nearly 9 million people signed up for so-called “Obamacare” in 39 states.
