Flu season getting worse
KOB.com Web Staff
January 04, 2018 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- To say that the country and the State of New Mexico are under severe flu conditions would be an understatement.
Over the past several weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map drastically changed. For a while, the flu in the state was only considered regional, but it's gotten worse. The New Mexico Department of Health says they're seeing twice as many flu cases across the state over the same time period last year, and the current season has not peaked yet.
There have been six flu-related deaths in the state this season and 12 outbreaks. Seven of those outbreaks occurred in the last few weeks.
"We have not seen an increase in flu activity this early in the winter in the past five years," said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher. "No matter what, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu is to get vaccinated. Everyone six months and older who have not yet gotten vaccinated should get their flu vaccine as soon as possible."
Practically the entire country is under what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers widespread flu conditions. New Mexico managed to avoid the severe flu conditions other states have seen for most of the fall and winter.
Doctors still say the best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid others who are and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
"It's not the hot water or soap. It's the friction that will get rid of the germs," said Lisa Sessa, an infection control coordinator for Madera Community Hospital in California.
The CDC says that it's still not too late to get the flu shot. It won't be a guarantee to avoid the flu, but it's worth a shot.
"It's absolutely imperative," Dr. Taaha Shakir said. "It definitely helps you. There's no, there's no real downside as opposed to the positives. I think the rewards far outweigh the risk when it comes to flu vaccine."
If you do manage to get the flu, it can be relatively mild for healthy adults and older children. However, it can be of great concern in the elderly, pregnant women and those who suffer from chronic illness or health problems.
Doctors always recommend staying home from school or work if you're sick. It allows you to potentially shorten the length of time you're ill, and avoid spreading the disease.
