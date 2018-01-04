Flu season getting worse

MORE: Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'

"We have not seen an increase in flu activity this early in the winter in the past five years," said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher. "No matter what, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu is to get vaccinated. Everyone six months and older who have not yet gotten vaccinated should get their flu vaccine as soon as possible."

Practically the entire country is under what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers widespread flu conditions. New Mexico managed to avoid the severe flu conditions other states have seen for most of the fall and winter.

Doctors still say the best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid others who are and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

"It's not the hot water or soap. It's the friction that will get rid of the germs," said Lisa Sessa, an infection control coordinator for Madera Community Hospital in California.

The CDC says that it's still not too late to get the flu shot. It won't be a guarantee to avoid the flu, but it's worth a shot.

"It's absolutely imperative," Dr. Taaha Shakir said. "It definitely helps you. There's no, there's no real downside as opposed to the positives. I think the rewards far outweigh the risk when it comes to flu vaccine."

If you do manage to get the flu, it can be relatively mild for healthy adults and older children. However, it can be of great concern in the elderly, pregnant women and those who suffer from chronic illness or health problems.

Doctors always recommend staying home from school or work if you're sick. It allows you to potentially shorten the length of time you're ill, and avoid spreading the disease.