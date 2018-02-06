Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks

Researchers warn those who have the flu may not be out of the woods when they recover. A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says people are six times more likely to suffer a heart attack within days of having the flu because of stress on the body and inflammation.

"This ongoing battle between plaques building up and plaques breaking down is exactly where infection or inflammation kicks in. So, the body’s own mechanism is usually protective, sometimes it's a little exuberant," said UNM Hospital Chief of Cardiology Dr. Warren Laskey.