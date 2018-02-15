Flu vaccine falls short, but helps | KOB 4
Flu vaccine falls short, but helps

Erika Edwards, NBC News
February 15, 2018 04:49 PM

(NBC News) -- Experts say this year's flu vaccine can lessen the severity of the flu, but it's not working well to prevent flu cases. 

New data from the Centers for Disease Control places this year's vaccine's overall efficacy at 36 percent and just 25 percent effective against this year's dominant flu strain, H3N2. Also, the vaccine this year appears to prevent illness in young children by more than half, 59-percent.

On Capitol Hill Thursday, a group of senators called for a surge in vaccine research funding.

"We're calling for a $200 million annual investment over the next five years at the National Institutes of Health to develop a universal flu vaccine," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Flu season generally lasts into March. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2HfGA54


Erika Edwards, NBC News


Updated: February 15, 2018 04:49 PM
Created: February 15, 2018 03:43 PM

