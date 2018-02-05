Flu hits Four Corners hard

Older tricks include hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and getting rest. Doctors are also asking patients to try not to get frustrated when physicians don't send you home with medication for the flu.

"There is some risk with taking the medicines. So don't come to the emergency department, your primary care doctor, urgent care, thinking there is magic," Brad Campbell with the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Department said. "And don't leave there frustrated when they don't do anything for you per say."

Schools are begging parents not to send their kids back until the child has been without a fever on no medication for at least 24 hours.

"Sending kids back too soon, to school, is definitely a mistake. You really need to keep them home," Cathy McDonald with the Farmington Municipal School District said. "And that goes for adults as well in the workplace."