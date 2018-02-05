Flu hits Four Corners hard
Meg Hilling
February 05, 2018 06:44 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- The flu has hit the Four Corners so hard that the San Juan Regional Medical Center works to see more than 100 patients a day in the emergency room.
So far the hospital has admitted three times more patients with the flu as compared to this time last year. As the virus spreads, physicians are advising residents to stay healthy with a variety of old-school habits and a few new tricks.
"Humidifiers in the room do help. In fact, running humidifiers will help the air maintain its moisture, which will keep all the droplets that are full of flu, help drop to the ground, so they don't stay suspended in the air," Dr. Brad Scoggins with San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics said. "Because in this dry cold air, those little droplets full of flu can stay suspended for up to 24 hours."
Older tricks include hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and getting rest. Doctors are also asking patients to try not to get frustrated when physicians don't send you home with medication for the flu.
"There is some risk with taking the medicines. So don't come to the emergency department, your primary care doctor, urgent care, thinking there is magic," Brad Campbell with the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Department said. "And don't leave there frustrated when they don't do anything for you per say."
Schools are begging parents not to send their kids back until the child has been without a fever on no medication for at least 24 hours.
"Sending kids back too soon, to school, is definitely a mistake. You really need to keep them home," Cathy McDonald with the Farmington Municipal School District said. "And that goes for adults as well in the workplace."
