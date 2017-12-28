Get kids involved in making resolutions, expert says

"So what'd you learn to do this year that you didn't know at the beginning of the year," Carroll said. "You can think along with birthdays. So before your birthday when you were 4 or you were 5, what did you not know how to do that you can do now?"

A year might be too large of a time frame for a young child to comprehend, so Carroll said parents may need to set resolutions in smaller increments.

"Instead of doing like this year's resolution, think about breaking it down into, you know, what's your goal for this month?" he said.

After a child has picked a resolution, Carroll said it’s important to help them follow through.

"'What are the steps I need to take? What do I need to do to prepare myself,'" said Carroll. "Like any big project, breaking it down into small parts."

Carroll said it can be a good idea to set resolutions as a family so help keep each other on track.

"Be careful because they will hold you accountable," he said.