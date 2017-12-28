Get kids involved in making resolutions, expert says
Morgan Aguilar
December 29, 2017 07:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- While parents are making their New Year’s resolutions, it may be a good time to get the kids involved.
Scott Carroll, the director of child psychiatric consultation services for Presbyterian Children's Hospital, said age 7 is a good time to start talking to kids about making New Year’s resolutions because that’s when they start to understand cause and effect.
Carroll recommends starting the conversation by bringing up something they accomplished in the past year.
"So what'd you learn to do this year that you didn't know at the beginning of the year," Carroll said. "You can think along with birthdays. So before your birthday when you were 4 or you were 5, what did you not know how to do that you can do now?"
A year might be too large of a time frame for a young child to comprehend, so Carroll said parents may need to set resolutions in smaller increments.
"Instead of doing like this year's resolution, think about breaking it down into, you know, what's your goal for this month?" he said.
After a child has picked a resolution, Carroll said it’s important to help them follow through.
"'What are the steps I need to take? What do I need to do to prepare myself,'" said Carroll. "Like any big project, breaking it down into small parts."
Carroll said it can be a good idea to set resolutions as a family so help keep each other on track.
"Be careful because they will hold you accountable," he said.
