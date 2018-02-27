Getting fit with Firebellz | KOB 4
Getting fit with Firebellz

Erica Zucco
February 27, 2018 07:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For her final “Fit February” story, KOB Eyewitness News 4’s Erica Zucco tries a Russian Kettlebell Training-infused workout at Firebellz. Initially conceived for firefighters, first responders and tactical units that needed a workout based on “functional fitness,” hundreds of New Mexicans are now trying it out- and feeling the burn on all parts of the body.

To learn more about the program, click here: http://fire-bellz.com/


