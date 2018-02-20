Health officials confirm two cases of mumps in Chaves County
Marian Camacho
February 20, 2018 11:19 AM
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health says two cases of mumps have been reported in Chaves County. Both infections are of high school students.
Mumps is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air and through saliva from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person. It can spread by sharing drinks, cups or eating utensils. It can even be transferred when an infected person touches a surface without washing their hands and another touches the same surface and then rubs their mouth or nose.
If exposed to mumps it could take anywhere from 12 to 25 days later for symptoms to manifest.
“Vaccination will help prevent mumps infection,” said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher. “It is important to be up to date with your mumps vaccine.”
Symptoms include swollen and tender glands, fever, headache and muscle aches.
Anyone with those symptoms should stay home and call a doctor.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 20, 2018 11:19 AM
Created: February 20, 2018 11:00 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved