Health officials confirm two cases of mumps in Chaves County

Mumps is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air and through saliva from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person. It can spread by sharing drinks, cups or eating utensils. It can even be transferred when an infected person touches a surface without washing their hands and another touches the same surface and then rubs their mouth or nose.

If exposed to mumps it could take anywhere from 12 to 25 days later for symptoms to manifest.