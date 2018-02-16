Health officials say flu season has hit its peak | KOB 4
Health officials say flu season has hit its peak

Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 10:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While the flu is widespread in New Mexico right now, there is good news on the horizon. The New Mexico Department of Health says flu activity has peaked, and the number of cases should begin to gradually decrease for the next several weeks.

NMDOH officials say there have been 34 flu-related deaths this season. They say the surge in activity over the last couple of weeks is due to a peak in influenza A and B cases relatively close together.

The Department is warning people not to become complacent.  Officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated and that everyone should continue ‘good hand-washing habits.’

If you are feeling sick and exhibiting a fever, experts say you should stay home from work and school.

According to the CDC, interim findings show that this year’s vaccine has shown an effectiveness of about 36% which is on the lower end when compared to other years.


Marian Camacho


February 16, 2018 10:40 AM

