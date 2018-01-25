KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
Marian Camacho
January 25, 2018 09:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – You have a chance to meet your favorite KOB 4 personalities at this weekend’s KOB 4 Pull Together Health and Wellness Fair.
The Pull Together team will work to connect your family with support, get help with child care costs, pre-school, food programs and more. Pull Together can even help you if you're looking to find a job.
It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico’s Lujan Exhibit Hall.
More than 200 wellness experts will be on hand to give healthy advice for every part of your life. See the full list of participants here.
Here’s a look at when to catch your favorite KOB 4 personalities:
Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Danielle Todesco
- Chris Ramirez
- JP Murrieta
Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Steve Stucker
- Tessa Mentus
- Kai Porter
Saturday 2 p.m. - 4p.m.
- Jorge Torres
- Colton Shone
Sunday Noon - 2 p.m.
- Eddie Garcia
- Kassandra Crimi
- Erica Zucco
