KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend

KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend

Marian Camacho
January 25, 2018 09:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – You have a chance to meet your favorite KOB 4 personalities at this weekend’s KOB 4 Pull Together Health and Wellness Fair.

Advertisement

The Pull Together team will work to connect your family with support, get help with child care costs, pre-school, food programs and more. Pull Together can even help you if you're looking to find a job.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico’s Lujan Exhibit Hall.

More than 200 wellness experts will be on hand to give healthy advice for every part of your life.  See the full list of participants here.

Here’s a look at when to catch your favorite KOB 4 personalities:

Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Danielle Todesco
- Chris Ramirez
- JP Murrieta 

Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. 
- Steve Stucker
- Tessa Mentus
- Kai Porter

Saturday 2 p.m. - 4p.m.
- Jorge Torres
- Colton Shone 

Sunday Noon - 2 p.m.
- Eddie Garcia
- Kassandra Crimi
- Erica Zucco 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 25, 2018 09:52 AM
Created: January 25, 2018 09:30 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM school district closes due to widespread illness
NM school district closes due to widespread illness
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Hope comes together after coach's near-death experience
Hope comes together after coach's near-death experience
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested

Advertisement




Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado (left) Medardo Ibuado (right)
Man accused in 2005 shooting rampage deemed incompetent
John Hyde is accused of killing five people in a 2005 shooting rampage.
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Vandals cause oil spill in downtown Portales
Officials have sanded streets in downtown Portales that were covered in oil
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend