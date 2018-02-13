Heart health with general cardiologist Dr. Vanessa Marin
Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 06:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - February is Heart Health Month and the perfect time make sure you're doing all you can to keep yourself healthy.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but the good news is, it's also very preventable. General Cardiologist Dr. Vanessa Marin joined the KOB morning show team to talk about what you can do to make sure your heart stays healthy.
