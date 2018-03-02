Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care

But sometimes getting access to mental health coverage can be tough. Insurers could put up obstacles, which is illegal.

"We want to make sure people can get access to the care they need, and at the same time the providers can provide people the access to care under the plan," Duhamel said.

The Mental Health Parity Act assures insurance companies can't treat your mental health and substance use coverage any differently than your medical-surgical benefits.

That means if you can get easy access to physical therapy, it should be the same when it comes to counseling services.

"It applies to prescription drugs. Say you need an exception to the drug formulary for treatment for depression and you applied for that exception, yet it gets instantaneously rejected, but you've applied for the drug formulary on the medical-surgical side – those get approved."

Or, for example, if you live in a rural part of the state and have to travel to Santa Fe to get asthma treatment, you should also be able to go to Santa Fe to see a psychiatrist.

"You have these benefits. They're in your plan, and they can't be treated in a way that is any different than your medical benefits," Duhamel said. "Because they're just as important."

