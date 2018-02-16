HIIT fitness trend gaining popularity in New Mexico
Erica Zucco
February 16, 2018 08:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This year, “High Intensity Interval Training,” or HIIT, tops a list of fitness trend predictions by the American College of Sports Medicine.
Luis Alvidrez at Upward Motion Personal Training walked KOB Eyewitness News 4’s Erica Zucco through workout for Fit February.
“Everything we do with HIIT training is muscle building, muscle promoting, and the more muscle you have, the more calories you're able to burn,” Alvidrez said.
Upward Motion offers group and solo sessions that allow people to go at their own speed. Alvidrez walked Zucco through a simple circuit. They started with squats with a weighted ball to get her heart rate up, then weights to work out legs. Then, they used rowers for a cardio boost before finishing with some upper body lifts.
Alvidrez says another benefit of HIIT is that it can be done in a short period of time, helping people with busy schedules.
“Twenty, thirty minutes is good for HIIT, you don't have to spend hours in the gym,” Alvidrez said.
To learn more about Upward Motion, click here: https://www.upwardmotionpt.com/
Credits
Updated: February 16, 2018 08:27 AM
Created: February 16, 2018 08:23 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved