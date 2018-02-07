How to spot hearing loss in children | KOB 4
How to spot hearing loss in children

Erica Zucco
February 07, 2018 08:42 PM

To learn more about the Albuquerque Speech Language Hearing Center, Click here: http://aslhc.org/

HOW YOUR CHILD SHOULD HEAR AND UNDERSTAND AT…

Birth to 3 Months:

  • Startles to loud sounds
  • Quiets or smiles when you talk
  • Seems to recognize your voice and quiets if crying

4 to 6 Months:

  • Moves eyes in direction of sounds
  • Notices toys that make sounds
  • Pays attention to music
  • Responds to changes in tone of your voice

7 Months to 1 Year:

  • Turns and looks in direction of sounds
  • Looks when you point
  • Turns to own name when you call
  • Recognizes words for familiar objects and people, like cup, truck, juice and daddy
  • Begins to respond to simple words and phrases like “No,” “Come here,” and “Want more?”
  • Plays games with you, like peekaboo and pat-a-cake.
  • Listens to songs and stories for a short time.

1 to 2 Years:

  • Points to a few body parts when you ask.
  • Follows one-part directions like “Roll the ball” or “Kiss the baby”
  • Understands simple questions like “Who’s that?” and “Where’s your shoe?”
  • Listens to stories, songs and rhymes for a longer time
  • Points to picture sin books when you name them

2 to 3 Years:

  • Understands opposite words, like go-stop, big-little, and up-down
  • Follows 2-part directions like “Get the spoon and put it on the table”
  • Understands new words quickly

3 to 4 Years:

  • Responds when you call them from another room
  • Understands words for some colors, like red, blue and green
  • Understands words for some shapes, like circle and square
  • Understands words for family like brother, grandmother and aunt

4 to 5 Years:

  • Understands words for order like first, next and last
  • Understands words for time, like yesterday, today and tomorrow
  • Follows longer directions, like “Put your pajamas on, brush your teeth, then pick out a book”
  • Follows classroom directions like “Draw a circle on your paper around something you eat”
  • Understands most of what is said at home and school

