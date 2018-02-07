How to spot hearing loss in children
HOW YOUR CHILD SHOULD HEAR AND UNDERSTAND AT…
Birth to 3 Months:
- Startles to loud sounds
- Quiets or smiles when you talk
- Seems to recognize your voice and quiets if crying
4 to 6 Months:
- Moves eyes in direction of sounds
- Notices toys that make sounds
- Pays attention to music
- Responds to changes in tone of your voice
7 Months to 1 Year:
- Turns and looks in direction of sounds
- Looks when you point
- Turns to own name when you call
- Recognizes words for familiar objects and people, like cup, truck, juice and daddy
- Begins to respond to simple words and phrases like “No,” “Come here,” and “Want more?”
- Plays games with you, like peekaboo and pat-a-cake.
- Listens to songs and stories for a short time.
1 to 2 Years:
- Points to a few body parts when you ask.
- Follows one-part directions like “Roll the ball” or “Kiss the baby”
- Understands simple questions like “Who’s that?” and “Where’s your shoe?”
- Listens to stories, songs and rhymes for a longer time
- Points to picture sin books when you name them
2 to 3 Years:
- Understands opposite words, like go-stop, big-little, and up-down
- Follows 2-part directions like “Get the spoon and put it on the table”
- Understands new words quickly
3 to 4 Years:
- Responds when you call them from another room
- Understands words for some colors, like red, blue and green
- Understands words for some shapes, like circle and square
- Understands words for family like brother, grandmother and aunt
4 to 5 Years:
- Understands words for order like first, next and last
- Understands words for time, like yesterday, today and tomorrow
- Follows longer directions, like “Put your pajamas on, brush your teeth, then pick out a book”
- Follows classroom directions like “Draw a circle on your paper around something you eat”
- Understands most of what is said at home and school
