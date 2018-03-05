Doctors attack virus that infects 1/4 of Americans

Ozbun recently won grants from the national institutes of health and Johnson & Johnson to study how HPV gets into cells and interacts with them.

"We're trying to study the types of HPV that are most associated with cancer, but we think that these mechanisms that the viruses use can be applicable to the other HPV types," she said.

While some strains of HPV can cause cancer, others can cause warts or other conditions and it can easily be passed on through skin-to-skin contact. Ozbun hopes this research could lead to work that could slow the spread.

"Some of the knowledge we gain from this may reveal ways to prevent HPV infection that doesn't involve vaccination," she said.