Judge dismisses challenge to NM Medicaid contracts

The Associated Press
February 27, 2018 10:20 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by an insurance provider against a state agency after it lost its contract with the state to provide Medicaid services.

Molina Healthcare filed an injunction and restraining order last month against the New Mexico Human Services Department and the agency's secretary, seeking a pause to the Medicaid procurement process.

The judge on Monday dismissed the suit, ruling the court lacked jurisdiction in the case because the company had not exhausted the administrative remedies to challenge the contracts.

The company claimed the consultant hired by the state to help evaluate Medicaid proposals had a conflict of interest.

The department says the selection process was fair.

The company says it would continue with its protest before the state department.


The Associated Press


Updated: February 27, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 12:45 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

