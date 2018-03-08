Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser underway

"Unfortunately, when I was going through the worst part of treatment, we were not really aware of the benefits that LLS provided," said Isaac Brown, who is battling a form of lymphatic cancer.

Brown was diagnosed nearly two years ago when he was 19 years old.

"It's shaking, to say the least," he said. "All you think of is school and your friends and stuff and then that just comes out of left field."

With 80 percent cancerous cells, Brown started chemotherapy right away. Today, he's down to less than .05 percent cancerous cells.

"Doing really good right now," he said.

Last year, Brown was named Young Man of the Year by the local LLS chapter. He helps spread the word about how LLS can make a difference for patients like him, and those he has met in the hospital.

"A lot of them would not be able to afford to come here or would have to move to Albuquerque, which is just another huge bill added on to the insane amount of bills that come from chemotherapy," he said.

Even though he's continuing treatment, Brown is managing 18 credit hours at the University of New Mexico this semester.

"It's all about how you get back up and I think a support system and a family like LLS is an amazing start," he said.

