Low radiation risk found in cell phone study

For humans who text, watch videos and sometimes even talk on cell phones, the concern has been whether radiofrequency radiation might lead to brain tumors.

In a statement to NBC News the wireless industry says there's no evidence of that, saying "since the introduction of cell phones in the mid-1980s, the rate of brain tumors in the United States has remained stable."

Brain cancer experts agree, saying the real danger of cell phones is from texting while driving.

"We know that this clearly has been linked to MVAs and accidents and we know that that's a significant source of morbidity," says Dr. Andrew Sloan of the UH Cleveland Medical Center.

If there's any lingering concern about possible cancer risks, the government researchers themselves say they have not changed their own cell phone habits.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FFEtFX