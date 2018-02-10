Medical pot symposium held in Albuquerque
KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Medical marijuana advocates and users made their way to the Embassy Suites Saturday for a medical cannabis symposium.
The event, which is the first of its kind in the state brought together some of the top doctors, growers, managers and business owners to help teach people about the use of medical cannabis.
"There is a program and a process, so we need to let all New Mexicans know there is a program, there is a process," said Ginger Grider, a patient advocate. "There are certain prequalified conditions that they need to fall under."
Cannabis New Mexico says they are off to the southern part of the state to hold a similar event.
"I hope for continued safe access to medical cannabis for all of New Mexico and particularly for rural New Mexico where health care is very limited," said Shannon Jaramillo with Cannabis New Mexico.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:04 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved