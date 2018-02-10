Medical pot symposium held in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Medical pot symposium held in Albuquerque

KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Medical marijuana advocates and users made their way to the Embassy Suites Saturday for a medical cannabis symposium.

The event, which is the first of its kind in the state brought together some of the top doctors, growers, managers and business owners to help teach people about the use of medical cannabis.

"There is a program and a process, so we need to let all New Mexicans know there is a program, there is a process," said Ginger Grider, a patient advocate. "There are certain prequalified conditions that they need to fall under."

Cannabis New Mexico says they are off to the southern part of the state to hold a similar event.

"I hope for continued safe access to medical cannabis for all of New Mexico and particularly for rural New Mexico where health care is very limited," said Shannon Jaramillo with Cannabis New Mexico.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 10, 2018
Created: February 10, 2018

