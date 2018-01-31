Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program | KOB 4
Molina files injunction over Medicaid managed care program

KOB.com Web Staff
January 31, 2018 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One of New Mexico's largest private health care providers is fighting back to stay in the Medicaid business.

Molina Healthcare was not selected to participate in the state's Medicaid managed care program for 2019. The company argues that could affect treatment for its 224,000 Medicaid patients who would have to transition to a new provider.

Molina announced Wednesday it has filed an injunction against the Human Services Department, calling the procurement process flawed.

"The fact that the state rushed the RFP [request for proposal] timeline, did not schedule oral presentations, and made the decision in a vacuum, reflects another potential injustice on New Mexico’s most vulnerable residents," Molina President Daniel Sorrells said.

"In addition, the move jeopardizes our work creating successful behavioral health programs, such as our partnership with the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center and our future goal to scale it to 27 other county jail programs throughout New Mexico," he continued.

They also say the contractor hired to oversee the bidding process has ties to one of the winners, creating a conflict of interest.

"With relationships such as these, there is no level playing field," Sorrells said. "Biases, favors or other types of relationships should never be a consideration. Keeping our members’ best interest in mind should be everyone’s top priority."


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 31, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: January 31, 2018 08:39 PM

