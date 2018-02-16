Molina Healthcare fights to stay in New Mexico medicaid program
Morgan Aguilar
February 16, 2018 06:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Molina Healthcare's future in our state's Medicaid program is up in the air, and company leaders say if they are kicked out of the Medicaid business, a program that has been saving New Mexicans money and reducing crime will disappear.
Molina has filed a temporary restraining order against the state, hoping to change its decision to select another provider for New Mexico’s Medicaid program for 2019. If the decision is not reversed, Molina will no longer be able to run a jail-release program that has seen success since its June 2016 adoption.
"Our case managers go into the facilities, they conduct an assessment with our members and they identify their behavioral health need, their physical health need, their substance use need and also their social determinance of health once they get released," said Juan Chavez, Manager of Health Care Services for Molina.
Chavez says they have worked with more than 350 incarcerated members. He says the program helps reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, and connects inmates with behavioral health services that can help prevent them from re-offending.
“These are individuals that get lost, so this is a great venue for us to do an assessment and try to get them the help that they need, so I hope it continues,” said Chavez.
In December, Molina announced they were planning to expand the jail-release program statewide. Since then, they have been able to start it up at 27 detention centers.
The state’s decision not to renew Molina’s contract may put a stop to the program's success.
"Our concern is really focused around the disruption of that relationship between the care coordinator and the member because that's a therapeutic relationship," said Daniel Sorrells, President of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. \
Even if they are replaced by a provider with a similar program, Sorrells says there will be a gap in services for their incarcerated members.
"Other vendors may be able to step up over time, but it takes time to build those relationships," said Sorrells.
For now, Molina is under contract to provide Medicaid services and the jail-release program through December 31st, 2018.
On February 26th, Molina leaders will ask a judge to put the process on hold while their bid protest with the state is sorted out.
Credits
Updated: February 16, 2018 06:33 AM
Created: February 16, 2018 06:12 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved