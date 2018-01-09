Stairclimb challenge raises awareness for lung health

"So, from what I understand, you want to skip a stair and you want to be pulling yourself as you go," said Cheney, who is the vice president of the Albuquerque Area Firefighters Local 244.

Cheney said every year firefighters from across the state get amped up for the Fight for Air Climb.

"Every day throughout the State of New Mexico, we see the effects of pulmonary diseases amongst New Mexican families. So this is very near to our hearts," he said.

Anyone can join the vertical race. Last year, race participants ran up 15 flights of stairs. This year, the fundraiser race will be at the Hyatt in downtown Albuquerque on March 3. There are 20 flights to tackle.

"Here in New Mexico, about 330,000 people have some sort of lung illness -- whether it's asthma, lung cancer, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis," said Terry Huertaz, the executive director of the American Lung Association in New Mexico.

Huertaz said the race and the national "Take the Stairs Day" is meant to promote health and well-being. Money raised in the upcoming race goes toward services in our state.

More info on race can be found at http://action.lung.org/site/TR/Climb/ALASW_Southwest?pg=entry&fr_id=16356