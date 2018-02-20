New drug to fight HIV | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New drug to fight HIV

Brian Mastre, WOWT
February 20, 2018 02:39 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV.

Advertisement

In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it's common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together.

The team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV.

"You're really killing two birds with one stone. You're bringing the drug to the site of the disease and releasing the drug slowly to maximize its effect," he said.

It's nanotechnology crystalized with a twist. The medicine is like a GPS infection tracker with a slow-release timer, and instead of taken daily like most medicine, this injection would only be needed monthly to be effective.

The Nebraska nanomedicine production plant is already operating, and the patients are becoming the biggest beneficiaries of them all.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2C7c5im


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brian Mastre, WOWT


Updated: February 20, 2018 02:39 PM
Created: February 20, 2018 02:27 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Police: Good Samaritan saved mother, daughter
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park
7th suspect captured in deadly gas station shooting
Daniel Martinez, the 7th suspect, is currently hospitalized

Advertisement




Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
APS using technology to improve school safety
APS using technology to improve school safety
School district calls White House about threats, safety
School district calls White House about threats, safety
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Albuquerque park
District attorney's office creates Victim’s Resource Center
District attorney's office creates Victim’s Resource Center
 