New fix could ease shoulder pain

Now some doctors are using a collagen implant to absorb the strain on the rotator cuff and, they say, give it a better chance to heal.

"The rotator cuff has little fibers in it, almost like fabric, so as you accumulate birthdays and the cuff just accumulates wear and tear it will thin and fray and sometimes even tear through all the way just like the fabric on a pair of jeans over your knees," said Dr. Theodore Shybut, an orthopedic surgeon with Baylor College of Medicine & Baylor St. Luke's.