New flu strain proving especially active this year, UNMH officials say

It presents itself the same as the traditional flu, with symptoms that include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and sometimes vomiting. But how quickly it progresses, and the severity of this strain, sets it apart.

“It’s slightly less, but we have to see it play out in the general population. Then we can see what type of patients present in the emergency rooms and get admitted to the hospital," Gomez said.

Gomez said strain B is also a good match for this year's flu shot.

“By and large it is. So if you haven’t received a flu vaccine, it’s still not too late," he said. "But if you have, you're slightly better protected than some of the rest."

And as with previous years, when this strain spikes, it also tends to signal the end of the traditional flu season.

There’s currently a shortage of vaccines in Albuquerque. Pharmacists at Target on Paseo Del Norte report they’re out of the flu vaccine, as well as other CVS pharmacies in the metro.

And according to vaccinefinder.org, several other big name pharmacies like K-mart, some Passport Health locations and Pharmaca are also out of the immunization.

“The manufacturer has adequate supplies; it's the ability to get it out to the public,” Gomez said.

Widespread flu has also driven up demand for Tamiflu. Despite concerns about the availability of the antiviral medication, health officials said people shouldn't have any problems filling out their prescription at a local pharmacy.

“No, this year we have good access to those antiviral medications,” Gomez said.