New social media craze troubling, dangerous
KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 11:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Parents, yet another social media challenge has piqued the interest of teenagers across the country and this new craze is troubling and dangerous.
It’s called the ‘Laundry Pod Challenge’ and the latest social media fad is gaining popularity.
The challenge involves teens recording themselves while they purposely eat laundry pods. These are the same laundry pods that medical experts have long warned consumers of. When bitten, the packets burst, sending toxic chemicals quickly down the throat, the contents causing life-threatening effects including fluid in the lungs, breathing failure and even coma.
According to the Nationwide Children's Hospital, the number of children exposed to the danger of these packets continues to increase. In fact a new study shows between 2013 and 2014, more than 62,000 calls were made to poison control centers after children were exposed to the pods.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 12, 2018 11:39 AM
Created: January 12, 2018 11:32 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved