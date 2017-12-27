Personal trainers suggest easing into New Year's gym regimen

Every year, trainers see newcomers walk into the gym to work out, some for the first time ever. Many overdo it. Many just flat out fail.

"They don't know what they are doing. So their form is wrong, their weights are probably a little too heavy. The choice of exercises might not be the best," Novak said.

When this happens, you risk injury and potentially ruining the opportunity to pursue your weight loss goals.

"You've got to start slow, you've got to take baby steps," Novak said.

The first step is talking with a personal trainer at a gym and using resources online before you get that sweat on.