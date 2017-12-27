VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Personal trainers suggest easing into New Year's gym regimen

Meg Hilling
December 27, 2017 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- With 2018 fast approaching, many Americans are rolling up their sleeves to chase down those New Year weight loss resolution.

Advertisement

But before you hit the bench press, personal trainers are asking you to hold your horses.

"Some of the mistakes that I see with people when they are first getting into it is that they start off too fast. They try to run a mile when they haven't even walked a mile," Mino Novak, a personal trainer said.

Every year, trainers see newcomers walk into the gym to work out, some for the first time ever. Many overdo it. Many just flat out fail.

"They don't know what they are doing. So their form is wrong, their weights are probably a little too heavy. The choice of exercises might not be the best," Novak said.

When this happens, you risk injury and potentially ruining the opportunity to pursue your weight loss goals.

"You've got to start slow, you've got to take baby steps," Novak said.

The first step is talking with a personal trainer at a gym and using resources online before you get that sweat on.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: December 27, 2017 06:46 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 06:36 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Police: body found decapitated in Four Hills neighborhood was a woman
Police: body found decapitated in Four Hills neighborhood was a woman
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Accused cop killer wants first-degree murder charge dropped
Davon Lymon is accused of shooting an Albuquerque police officer during a traffic stop.
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Recreational pot question could come up again in Legislature
Recreational pot question could come up again in Legislature
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting
Court sides with New Mexico officer in minivan shooting