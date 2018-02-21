People turn to T'ai Chi Chih for relaxation

“So many people are running around all tight, T’ai Chi Chih puts an end to that,” said teacher Carmen Brocklehurst.

While “Tai Chi” is a martial art, “T’ai Chi Chih” focuses on healing. Teachers say with 19 movements and one pose, students of all ages, fitness levels and abilities use gentle movement to loosen up their bodies, relaxing necks and shoulders and ending stiffness. They also use it to find balance, energy and strength inside themselves.