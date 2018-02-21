People turn to T'ai Chi Chih for relaxation
Erica Zucco
February 21, 2018 11:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In just fifteen quiet, peaceful minutes, with deep breathing and graceful movements, New Mexicans try to check all worry at the door of the T’ai Chi Chih Center near Eubank and Comanche.
“So many people are running around all tight, T’ai Chi Chih puts an end to that,” said teacher Carmen Brocklehurst.
While “Tai Chi” is a martial art, “T’ai Chi Chih” focuses on healing. Teachers say with 19 movements and one pose, students of all ages, fitness levels and abilities use gentle movement to loosen up their bodies, relaxing necks and shoulders and ending stiffness. They also use it to find balance, energy and strength inside themselves.
“If you've been going, going, going, what it does is kind of give you a peace inside so you can feel that gentleness and accept the goodness all around you,” Brocklehurst said.
Brocklehurst says the art began in Albuquerque, and there are 175 teaches around the metro, with classes offered everywhere from the center to Multigenerational Community Centers.
To learn more, click here: http://www.taichichih.org/
