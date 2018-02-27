Pharmacists can't reveal saving options unless customers ask

"Drug costs have escalated so much in the last few years that patients need to be looking at their alternatives," Tinker said.

While your pharmacist can’t voluntarily tell you there's a way to save, state law requires them to answer truthfully if you ask how much the prescription costs in cash.

It's something many states are trying to change, including New Mexico. Lobbyists for pharmacists are talking with legislators to find a way to require more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers when it comes to drug prices.