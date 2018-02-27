Pharmacists can't reveal saving options unless customers ask
Kassi Nelson
February 27, 2018 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Could your health insurance could be costing you money at the pharmacy? Even if your pharmacist knows you’re struggling with a high co-pay, they're not allowed to tell you how you can save money.
Dale Tinker, the executive director for the New Mexico Pharmacists Association, said it's a disturbing reality. Contracts with pharmacy benefit managers require pharmacists to keep quiet about drug prices.
That’s why many don’t know that the cost of prescriptions could be cut drastically if you pay in cash instead of run it through insurance and make the co-pay.
"Drug costs have escalated so much in the last few years that patients need to be looking at their alternatives," Tinker said.
While your pharmacist can’t voluntarily tell you there's a way to save, state law requires them to answer truthfully if you ask how much the prescription costs in cash.
It's something many states are trying to change, including New Mexico. Lobbyists for pharmacists are talking with legislators to find a way to require more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers when it comes to drug prices.
