Radiothon aims to support UNM Children's Hospital

It’s a home her family didn’t ask for. Doctors diagnosed Emma with leukemia when she was four, and over the past two years she’s faced bone marrow biopsies, blood transfusions, spinal taps and chemotherapy.

“No child should have to go through these serious illnesses, but they do. The staff here has an amazing ability to make that child feel like- hey. You know what, this is just another day in your life and we're gonna make it fun, we're [going to] get through this,” Anne Davis said.

Child Life Director Julia Grimes says her unit uses play to explain illnesses to kids, and to bring out their inner strength.

“This is a child first, and an illness second,” Grimes said.

In a playroom, staff members build friendships. That helps distract kids from what’s happening to their bodies.

“They may be blowing bubbles, they may be playing games on an iPad, but it all has a very specific purpose,” said Maribeth Thornton, Executive Director of Children’s Services.

Emma’s mom says somehow, two years into often difficult treatments, Emma actually looks forward to visits.

“To say hey, it’s time to go get chemo,” Davis said, “it's a hard thing to bring your kid to the hospital to get poked and things like that, so to know she's going to have fun and be with her friends, it's just like another day in her life.”

