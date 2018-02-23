Radiothon benefits UNM Children's Hospital

Parents Beth and Ron Paiz can say firsthand that staff know how to calm fears.

“As soon as you walk through those doors it’s what do you need, and this is my name and I'm here to help and it was like we were immediately welcomed into the family,” Beth Paiz said.

The Paizes spent two weeks at UNM Children’s when their 8-year-old son got an illness it took doctors rounds of tests to diagnose and treat. Now, they’re sharing their support for the hospital that gave them peace and a healthy son.

“They just treated us like family,” Ron Paiz said. “It was a very uncomfortable experience for us. We had never spent any time long term in a hospital.”

By donating through the 100.3 The Peak Radiothon, New Mexicans can help support their mission.

“This is something no child should have to go through, but unfortunately they do, so we try to make it as normal as possible,” said Jennifer Kean.

CLICK HERE to see how you can help.