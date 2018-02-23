Radiothon benefits UNM Children's Hospital
Erica Zucco
February 23, 2018 08:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This week, 100.3 The Peak’s Jackie, Tony and Donnie are raising money for UNM Children’s Hospital. You can help by texting JTD to 51555 or calling 505-272-1003 through 6pm Friday, February 23.
UNM Children’s Hospital staff aim to make the Child Life Center, and their entire operation, fun for kids and comfortable for families.
“We are there to show them the hospital doesn’t have to be a scary place,” Child Life specialist Brittany Dziuda said.
Parents Beth and Ron Paiz can say firsthand that staff know how to calm fears.
“As soon as you walk through those doors it’s what do you need, and this is my name and I'm here to help and it was like we were immediately welcomed into the family,” Beth Paiz said.
The Paizes spent two weeks at UNM Children’s when their 8-year-old son got an illness it took doctors rounds of tests to diagnose and treat. Now, they’re sharing their support for the hospital that gave them peace and a healthy son.
“They just treated us like family,” Ron Paiz said. “It was a very uncomfortable experience for us. We had never spent any time long term in a hospital.”
By donating through the 100.3 The Peak Radiothon, New Mexicans can help support their mission.
“This is something no child should have to go through, but unfortunately they do, so we try to make it as normal as possible,” said Jennifer Kean.
