RECALL ALERT: Fieldbrook ice cream bars
KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fieldbrook Foods is recalling its orange cream and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars sold at several retailers, including Dollar Tree and Kroger – the parent company of Smith's.
The bars, which the FDA says could contain listeria, were sold under several store and name brands.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Click here for a complete list of the affected brands to watch out for.
