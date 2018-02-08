For a heart-healthy meal, try this recipe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- For guidance about healthy eating, Sports & Wellness regional nutrition director Rachael Mallory has a way to get started. Here's a heart-healthy recipe to try:
SALMON CAKES WITH SPICY SAUCE
Salmon cake ingredients
- 3- to 6-ounce cans boneless skinless salmon
- 4 green onions, chopped (white and greens)
- ¼ cup flat leaf parsley
- Zest of a small lemon
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 ½ cup cooked quinoa, cooled
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Tbl olive oil
Spicy sauce ingredients
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbl Siracha, or your favorite house sauce
- 1 Tbl Lemon juice
Instructions
- For the salmon cakes: Add salmon and the liquid into a large bowl and flake with a fork. Mix in the green onion, parsley, lemon zest, and eggs. Combine all ingredients. Add cooked quinoa and salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat.
- Form salmon mixture into 8 patties. Cook patties in batches and cook approximately 3 minutes a side until golden brown.
- For the Spicy Sauce: combine all ingredients. The sauce is best if you let the flavors marry overnight. Serve over top the salmon cakes.
Click here are some tips from Mallory. For more information, you can contact her directly by phone at (585) 208-1641 or by email at rmallory@wellbridge.com.
