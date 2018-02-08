For a heart-healthy meal, try this recipe

3- to 6-ounce cans boneless skinless salmon

4 green onions, chopped (white and greens)

¼ cup flat leaf parsley

Zest of a small lemon

2 eggs, beaten

1 ½ cup cooked quinoa, cooled

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbl olive oil

Spicy sauce ingredients

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbl Siracha, or your favorite house sauce

1 Tbl Lemon juice

Instructions

For the salmon cakes: Add salmon and the liquid into a large bowl and flake with a fork. Mix in the green onion, parsley, lemon zest, and eggs. Combine all ingredients. Add cooked quinoa and salt and pepper to taste. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Form salmon mixture into 8 patties. Cook patties in batches and cook approximately 3 minutes a side until golden brown. For the Spicy Sauce: combine all ingredients. The sauce is best if you let the flavors marry overnight. Serve over top the salmon cakes.

