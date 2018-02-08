For a heart-healthy meal, try this recipe | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

For a heart-healthy meal, try this recipe

KOB.com Web Staff
February 08, 2018 06:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- For guidance about healthy eating, Sports & Wellness regional nutrition director Rachael Mallory has a way to get started. Here's a heart-healthy recipe to try:

Advertisement

SALMON CAKES WITH SPICY SAUCE

Salmon cake ingredients

  • 3- to 6-ounce cans boneless skinless salmon
  • 4 green onions, chopped (white and greens)
  • ¼ cup flat leaf parsley
  • Zest of a small lemon
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 ½ cup cooked quinoa, cooled
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tbl olive oil

Spicy sauce ingredients

  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbl Siracha, or your favorite house sauce
  • 1 Tbl Lemon juice

Instructions

  1. For the salmon cakes: Add salmon and the liquid into a large bowl and flake with a fork. Mix in the green onion, parsley, lemon zest, and eggs. Combine all ingredients. Add cooked quinoa and salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat.
  3. Form salmon mixture into 8 patties. Cook patties in batches and cook approximately 3 minutes a side until golden brown.
  4. For the Spicy Sauce: combine all ingredients. The sauce is best if you let the flavors marry overnight. Serve over top the salmon cakes.

Click here are some tips from Mallory. For more information, you can contact her directly by phone at (585) 208-1641 or by email at rmallory@wellbridge.com.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 08, 2018 06:39 PM
Created: February 08, 2018 06:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Congress stumbles into gov't shutdown, budget deal stalled
Congress stumbles into gov't shutdown, budget deal stalled
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon

Advertisement




UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Congress stumbles into gov't shutdown, budget deal stalled
Congress stumbles into gov't shutdown, budget deal stalled
Decades-long stolen painting cold case finally solved
Decades-long stolen painting cold case finally solved
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives
 