Sleep habits put infants at risk

"Have the baby on the back, in a crib or bassinet next to the parent's bed. Nothing else should be in that crib or bassinet except for the baby," said Dr. Rachel Moon of the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 percent of parents do not put their baby on their back to sleep; 39 percent use soft bedding like pillows, stuffed animals, and blankets for their baby; and 61 percent have slept in the same bed with their infant. All are dangerous practices that can lead to accidental suffocation.