States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 07:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Trump administration announced it will allow states to impose work requirements for those who depend on Medicaid.
If you're unable to prove that you are looking for a job, you might lose your health insurance.
10 states, including Arizona, are already lined up and waiting for federal permission to enact the new requirements. New Mexico is not among them.
About 44 percent of New Mexico's populations, or about 900,000 citizens, are on Medicaid.
Credits
Updated: January 12, 2018 07:05 PM
Created: January 12, 2018 06:43 PM
