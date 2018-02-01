Want a healthier Super Bowl snack options? Try these recipes
KOB.com Web Staff
February 01, 2018 01:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Super Bowl is right around the corner, meaning people will be stocking up on food for party snacks.
Rachael Mallory, the regional nutrition director at Sports & Wellness, stopped by KOB Eyewitness News 4 Today on Thursday with some healthy options for the big game.
Here are some recipes to try:
New Mexican Guacamole
Ingredients
- 3 Avocados
- ¼ cup red onion, diced
- ¼ cup tomatoes, diced
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- ¼ cup green chili
- 1 jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 lime, juiced
Instructions
- Slice avocados in half, and reserve the pits for later.
- Mas the avocados in a bowl until most lumps are removed.
- Add remaining ingredients to the bowl and fold together.
- Serve with baked corn chips.
Baked garlic parmesan boneless wings
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs chicken tenderloins
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 2 eggs
- Olive oil pan spray
- Tomato sauce or hot sauce, for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a greased wire rack onto a baking sheet.
- Cut chicken tenderloins into bite-sized pieces.
- In a bowl, mix together panko, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt & pepper. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl beat the eggs.
- Dip the chicken pieces into the beaten eggs. Then place into the panko mixture until well coated.
- Place the chicken pieces onto the wire rack and spray lightly with the olive oil spray.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Flip after 10 minutes.
- Serve with hot sauce or a tomato sauce for dipping.
Greek yogurt cheesecake bars
Ingredients
- Crust
- 5 full sheet graham crackers
- 2 Tbl melted coconut oil or butter
- Filling
- 1-8 oz package of reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup vanilla greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup stevia
- 1 lemon, juiced
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbl all-purpose flour
- 2 egg whites
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8x8 inch baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving some overhang on the sides, and set aside.
- Using a food processor, process the graham crackers until you have fine crumbs. Add in the melted coconut oil/butter and pulse until well combined.
- Scoop the graham cracker mixture onto the prepared baking pan and press down. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.
- Using a standing mixer or handheld mixer, beat the cream cheese and greek yogurt until smooth. Beat in the stevia and will until well combined. Add the lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla, flour, and egg whites one at a time until well combined.
- Gently fold in blueberries to the mixture with a spatula.
- Pour the mixture over the crust and return to the oven. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
- Remove the cheesecake from the oven and allow to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Transfer to the fridge or freezer for at least 3 hours.
- Cut into bars and serve.
For more information, you can contact Mallory directly by phone at (585) 208-1641 or by email at rmallory@wellbridge.com.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Created: February 01, 2018 01:46 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved